The super affectionate Penelope seeks her forever home

Come meet Penelope, the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week
Penelope is a small girl looking for a family to share her life with and love.
Penelope arrived at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter as a stray cat with her kittens.
Her babies have all found homes and so now it's Penelope's turn to find the home of her dreams.
Her best features include:
Penelope costs $80 to adopt and is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Find out more about Penelope at https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1014483.
Shoalhaven City Council is also partnering with the RSPCA to highlight the importance of keeping cats safe at home.
Go here to learn more
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.