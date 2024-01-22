Excitement builds for Volleyball Australia's "Volleymook" festival

You can see why Volleyball Australia is calling its upcoming sporting festival "Volleymook".
Volleyball Australia, from February 23 to March 3, is bringing both Australian and international volleyball stars down to Mollymook Beach to play in various tournaments.
Senior Events Manager for Volleyball Australia Trent Clarke said they are looking to bring what has to be described as an elite sporting event to Mollymook and greater Shoalhaven region.
"It's a beautiful beach which is wide enough for our needs," he said about why Mollymook was selected.
Volleyball Australia, a few years ago, took a similar festival down to Mollymook which Clarke said was well received by locals and visitors alike.
He confirmed that current and future Olympians will be part of the festival which starts off with the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour (ABVT) from Friday February 23.
The tour attracts Australia's best athletes and welcomes international wildcard entries as well.
This will be followed by another elite event which features highly promising under 19s and under 21 year-olds.
"These players are eyeing off the 2032 Olympics and the you have to plan this [Olympic selection] well in advance," Clarke said
From February 28 to March 3 more players who are looking to secure selection for the Paris Olympic Games will then hit the courts.
Throughout the festival there will be various off court events - like food vans and live entertainment - details to come.
This festival is perfect for junior players to come, watch and get inspired to take their volleyball to the next level.
Clarke said it was a great chance for junior players to see some of the best players in the world playing "right in their own backyard".
"I would suggest that even if you are not a beach volleyball fan that you come down and be part of the festival," Clarke said
Nothing has been planned as yet, but Clarke said they would consider hosting a junior coaching clinic if space and time allows.
When the festival is in full swing, 12 courts will be in play with centre court being right in front of the Mollymook Surf Club, while SBS will be broadcasting the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.