Australian representative helps teams prepare for Junior State Cup

A group of junior touch players grabbed the chance to learn from one of the best defenders to ever play for Australia recently.
Former international, Stu Brierty, came down to Frogs Holla on Sunday and spent time with some of the players to help with their Junior State Cup preparations.
Five Milton Ulladulla Touch Association teams are preparing for the Junior State Cup to be played in Wagga in February and the former Australian player was asked if he could put some of the players through their paces
Brierty retired in 2019 and is always looking for chances to put back into the sport.
The three-time World Cup representative worked on a few technical things with the local players and also gave them a few words of wisdom.
"Be a team player," was one of the messages he left and stressed to the rising touch stars.
He also wanted the players to work on their communication skills - particularly when calling for the ball.
"Communication is the key," he said to the players while getting them to call for the ball clearly.
He told the players that in a team sport you don't have to be the best or the fastest - you need to be consistent and as mentioned - a team player.
We will be featuring some of the teams in a lead-up to the Wagga event - more to come.
Meanwhile, the Junior State Cup is NSW Touch Football's premier junior representative event and is conducted annually in late February.
The Southern Conference, featuring the local teams, runs from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18 at Wagga Wagga.
The Wagga Touch Association won the right to host the 2024 to 2026 Junior State Cups.
Wagga has hosted the competition since 2019, with Wagga Touch Association president Marc Lawrence saying they continue to have positive feedback year-on-year.
"We're very happy, it's quite pleasing as a Touch Association but I also know Wagga City Council has done a heap of work to make sure they met all the requirements of the tender," Lawrence said.
"We were confident, the feedback we get each year is the facilities are top notch, the fields are always presented well, it's a good layout, so we were pretty confident we had a fairly strong chance to retain it but the official confirmation coming through reinforces that."
