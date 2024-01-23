Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Australian representative helps teams prepare for Junior State Cup

By Damian McGill
Updated January 23 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian representative helps teams prepare for Junior State Cup
Australian representative helps teams prepare for Junior State Cup

A group of junior touch players grabbed the chance to learn from one of the best defenders to ever play for Australia recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.