Help needed to bring an isolated cancer patient back home

Donna Page needs to be back in Ulladulla - surrounded by family and friends.
Cancer is in Donna's breast, ribs, spine, pelvis, and her bones.
She is currently isolated in the Newcastle area and her family and friends have organised a "get Donna back home campaign" that features a Go Fund Me Page.
Donna is 58 years young and has dedicated her life to helping others working as a registered nurse in hospitals.
Unfortunately, now Donna is the one needing help and financial support for medical expenses, medical aids, bills, and to move her belongings back home.
Thing started to turn bad when when she started experiencing some health problems and pain issues.
After going to see her doctor, on January 5, she was told to head to the hospital straight away as her test results had come back.
The news she received was not good.
Donna was immediately admitted into the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer and also metastatic bone cancer that has spread throughout her body.
Now cancer has taken a toll on Donna's health, resulting in a broken hip and leaving her unable to walk.
This added challenge has intensified the need for support.
Donna was transferred to the Calvary Mater Hospital in Newcastle, on January 10, to start her radiation treatment and is still currently there today.
Because Donna is in Newcastle and her mum and family are six hours away in Ulladulla, the medical team is working towards a treatment plan for Donna.
Once the plan is underway, her supporters aim to bring Donna back home to her family in Ulladulla where they can care for and support her.
Please donate here.
People can also join the "Donna's Journey" Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/4171425393084445
