Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Residents will get the chance to take part in hospital planning activities

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 30 2024 - 8:30am, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla Hospital. Picture file
Milton Ulladulla Hospital. Picture file

Residents will get a chance to take part in "community engagement activities" as part of the Clinical Services Plan [CSP] being developed for the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.