Residents will get the chance to take part in hospital planning activities

Residents will get a chance to take part in "community engagement activities" as part of the Clinical Services Plan [CSP] being developed for the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District [ISLHD] has begun developing a CSP for the hospital and will hold engagement activities in the coming months - details to come.
ISLHD Chief Executive, Margot Mains said it was important community members took part in the process.
"The CSP will guide the future development of Milton Ulladulla Hospital and will consider how we deliver health services such as community cancer services, maternity services and medical imaging," she said
"Community input has been part of the development process for the draft CSP.
"Broader feedback from the local community and external partner organisations will help inform the final CSP, which will be completed in 2024.
"Following this, the next step will be to plan the infrastructure and capital works required to deliver contemporary healthcare models outlined in the CSP."
She said the ISLHD wanted to work with the community.
"We know the communities of Milton, Ulladulla and the surrounding region are passionate about their local hospital. We are committed to working with them, our clinicians, and other key stakeholders in shaping the future of the facility," Ms Mains said
"As always, our primary goal is to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality health services at Milton Ulladulla Hospital, that can be delivered safely and within available resources."
The NSW Government had previously announced a $7.5 million capital investment in the NSW Budget 2023-24 for facility upgrades.
