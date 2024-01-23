Shoalhaven council responds to probing community report on its financial position

A document released last week by a group of finance professionals scrutinising Shoalhaven City Council's financial position has prompted a detailed response by the council.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said she appreciated community members taking the the time to interrogate council's financial position.
The community report questioned how council's financial position eventuated, and council's response detailed a series natural disasters and COVID-19 recovery as significant expenses.
The response said the net cost incurred from disasters reduced council's readily available funds (unrestricted cash position) by $14.6 million.
Other contributors were increasing material, labour and contractor costs, rising interest rates, maintaining grant funded facilities, meeting community expectations and in recent years not keeping rates in line with inflation.
The community report, however, highlighted a 60 per cent increase in annual rates since 2015, generating an additional $100 million in revenue above rate pegging limits.
The council document said it had faced a forced amalgamation proposal, natural disasters and the pandemic since 2015, admitting to a need for a current plan toward financial sustainability.
Employed council staff also significantly rose in the same time frame, which the community report quoted there was 792 employed staff in 2017 and 1200 in November 2023.
Cr Findley said the increase in staff was something she was proud of as council transitioned contract workers to full time employees.
"They had no real financial security to rent homes or get loans, yet had been employed by council for well over five years," she said.
"Council also had to bring back in house waste managements services - meaning that 50 people who had previously been employed by a contractor carried their employment over in this vital area."
Council's response said full time equivalent employed staff rose from 911 in 2016 to 1,050 in 2022, and including full time, temporary and part time it went from 1,224 in December 2016 to 1,457 in February 2022.
The document's final point referred to road maintenance - a key concern for ratepayers and an ongoing issue across the Shoalhaven.
The community report stated 10 years ago 24 per cent of general funds were allocated to road maintenance, whereas in 2023 only 9.3 per cent was allocated, despite a councillor passed vote in 2017/18 for a special increase in rates for additional expenditure on roads.
Council advised road maintenance costs were driven by its asset management plans (AMPs) and strategies that determined which roads required maintenance when, and what needed to be done.
The most recent AMP on transport infrastructure (sealed roads) is on public exhibition on Shoalhaven Council's website.
Cr Findley said council's response was formed quickly as they were currently in the "contemporary process" of looking at issues raised.
"It is important that the questions contained with the document are answered with the facts and that those facts are available to all who have read the document," she said.
"There is a lot of misinformation that circulates the internet. I ask that people look for the facts and if they have a question on how something was arrived at - to ask a question and get the answer instead of keeping the misinformation flowing."
