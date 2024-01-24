Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First Nations' culture/sport to feature strongly at oval's official opening

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 24 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Wester batting on the new Artie Smith pitch during its first use on Saturday, January 20. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Aaron Wester batting on the new Artie Smith pitch during its first use on Saturday, January 20. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

Indigenous cricket sides are coming to the Shoalhaven to help officially open the transformed Artie Smith Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.