First Nations' culture/sport to feature strongly at oval's official opening

Indigenous cricket sides are coming to the Shoalhaven to help officially open the transformed Artie Smith Oval.
Men's and women's Indigenous sides, representing Big Bash League teams the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, on Friday February 2 will play in two T20 games as part of the day's celebrations.
The upgraded Shoalhaven Community and Recreation Precinct's Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry has been highly anticipated and lots of things are planned for official opening.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 teams have been competing not only against each other, but also against other BBL franchises.
Their matches will be part of a strong focus on Indigenous pathways during the celebrations, that kick off at 9.30am with a Welcome to Country.
The initiative combines cricket experiences with a connection to country and community.
The day's program for Friday, February 2 is:
9:30am - Welcome to Country and dance performance
9:40am - Official opening
9:50am - Indigenous Youth Cricket program
1:30pm - Smoking Ceremony
1:30pm - Women's T20 match
5:00pm - Men's T20 match
8:00pm - Event closes
The Bomaderry Tigers, meanwhile, and the Kiama Cavaliers did get to play a first grade match on Saturday [January 20], in the first game played on the upgraded oval.
While some of the cricket facilities are already in use, the upgrades extends to a wide range of sports.
It includes:
The upgrade has been jointly funded by Shoalhaven Council, the Australian Government, and the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
"Council is thrilled to present an upgraded regional sporting facility for the Shoalhaven," Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said.
Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty said upgrades to Artie Smith Oval were an example of the State Government's commitment to building stronger more resilient regional economies.
"This project shows how the NSW Government is supporting the long-term development of regional communities, ensuring they have the infrastructure and services needed to grow and thrive," Ms Moriarty said.
