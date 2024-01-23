South Coast holistic pregnancy loss coach to share her expertise

Sharna Southan, a renowned South Coast based Pregnancy Loss Practitioner, will take part in the upcoming Australian Fertility Summit.
The summit, created by Holistic Fertility Specialist Liz Walton, will be held on July 20 at the ACT's Southern Cross Club in Woden.
It will bring together individuals and couples who are on their fertility journey.
Sharna will showcase her extensive knowledge and expertise in holistic pregnancy loss recovery, epigenetics, and trauma-informed care.
The summit promises to be a transformative day, offering insights, support, and a sense of community to those navigating the intricate path of fertility.
The event aims to bridge the gap between medical professionals and complementary therapy experts, all under one roof.
The agenda includes:
Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from an array of expert speakers, including medical professionals and therapists. They will share their knowledge, innovative solutions, and compassionate care tailored to the fertility journey.
Connect with Experts: The event will facilitate meaningful interactions with complementary therapists and doctors. This will enable attendees to ask profound questions and establish healthy relationships that will guide them on their individual fertility paths.
Expo Breakout Area: A special expo breakout area will provide attendees with access to a variety of complementary therapists, all prepared to offer support for the mental and emotional aspects of the fertility journey.
Limited tickets are available and to ensure a spot at this exceptional event secure your tickets now.
Further information and registration details can be found at www.australianfertilitysummit.com - please note that tickets will be available soon.
Sharna invites you to be part of a community-based event focused on hope and understanding.
"Don't miss the Australian Fertility Summit - where your journey matters," she said.
For more information about Sharna Southan and her expertise, visit:
Sharna Southan is a distinguished Pregnancy Loss Practitioner with a deep commitment to holistic pregnancy loss recovery, epigenetics, and trauma-informed care.
She is dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate the emotional and physical challenges of pregnancy loss and fertility struggles.
Sharna brings extensive knowledge and experience to her practice, aiming to provide hope and healing to those in need
The Australian Fertility Summit is a groundbreaking event designed for individuals and couples embarking on the fertility journey.
It brings together leading medical professionals and complementary therapy experts to offer a comprehensive approach to fertility care.
The summit offers a platform for learning, connecting, and finding hope and healing on the path to parenthood.
