Tonight is the night to become an "Angel in Orange"

Now is the time to become "Angel in Orange" and help your community.
The Ulladulla SES is currently on a drive to get more volunteers or "Angels in Orange" as they are affectionately known around the region.
The group meets on Wednesday evenings from 5.45pm to 8pm for information sharing and training.
So come along to 188 Camden St, Ulladulla tonight [Wednesday, January 24] and have a look around for yourself.
Alternatively, you can visit the group's stall on Australia Day at Mollymook Beach or apply online.
Just google "volunteer NSW SES" to find out more or send the Ulladulla team a message at https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES.
Meanwhile, volunteers from the Ulladulla SES capped off a busy year with a spate of jobs over the recent festive season.
On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Christmas Day night and Boxing Day some 20 plus Ulladulla SES members helped community members in need.
Volunteers put their own celebration with family and friends on hold and some local SES members even came back from holidays in time to help.
The range of tasks, as rain pelted down, included collapsed ceilings, retaining walls and verandahs, leaking rooves, water through walls, doors and light fittings, trees on cars and driveways and water diversion jobs.
The volunteers were up for the challenge and 29 jobs were completed over the festive period.
Meanwhile, 60 SES volunteers supported the community in 2023.
Volunteers responded to 189 incidents - 130 storm responses [29 over the Christmas period], 51 flood responses, one flood rescue and seven incidents where they assisted other emergency services.
