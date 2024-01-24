Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club competitors are ready for country championships

Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club competitors are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success at the 2024 Oakberry Acai NSW Country Championships.
The 2024 Oakberry Acai Country Surf Life Saving Championships will be hosted at Warilla-Barrack Point on the South Coast from January 26-28.
Members of the Mollymook team are determined to do well.
The championship's last trip south was actually to Mollymook, where the "black and white" caps fought hard on their home beach across the three days of competition and ended just shy of the podium places.
Mollymook team manager, Tony Ireland, remembers that weekend - he was the 30-39 male board race champion and placed among the medals in three other events.
Even last year, Tony teamed with his good mate David Tudor-Jones to win the open male double ski ahead of strong duos out of Cudgen Headland and Byron Bay.
He has a track record of good results that were ready to be added to in 2024, but "generation next" tapped him on the shoulder.
"We won the double ski last time out, but I've failed to be selected this year," he said.
"My son, Christian, was quicker than me, even as one of the selectors I couldn't pick myself. The results don't lie!"
Christian Ireland is shaping to be a breakout athlete for the Mollymook team this year - an elite kayaker who is highly rated on the national circuit, alongside fellow under 17s competitor, Eden Sakora.
Eden and Christian's transition to the single and double ski will be something to watch over the course of the championships.
Also with the potential to feature strongly across the weekend is Lily Todd, who has gone from strength to strength in the iron and swim races in her under 15s category.
Mollymook did well at last year's titles and things are looking good for 2024.
Tony says the Mollymook competitors have been working hard and are focused on being competitive and perhaps improving on an eighth place from last year.
"We've been getting the groups together for training and it's been beneficial on a number of levels," Tony said.
"The older guys are a nice influence, and the younger ones just bring a great energy.
"I think it'd be great to be up there again in the point score, but I just want to see really good racing from our club in the right spirit.
"We have a lot of kids who have trained really hard and are ready to go and I'd love to see them go out there and put together an excellent race, no matter the result."
