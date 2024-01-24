Lions Club says Australia Day event at Mollymook has something for all

Plans for the Australia Day celebrations at Mollymook Beach looks fun and impressive.
This community based event, tomorrow Friday January 26, is once again being hosted by the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
At the Australia Day market you will find the Lions Marquee over the basketball court - so go over and say hello.
In addition to the well known market stalls and Lions food vans there will be day-long entertainment under the cover of the Lions marquee from 8.30am to 3pm.
The day starts with a breakfast from the Lions Food Vans, a Welcome to Country by Auntie Nellie Mooney of the Murramarang People followed by performances by the Milton Town Band.
Formalities will be compared by the incomparable Matt Dell topped off by performances from Lions Youth Music Spectacular Finalists, sponsored by Bella Coastal Property, leading to award presentations.
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club look forward to seeing everyone at its "exciting Lions Australia Day Market that builds on the local tradition of an Australia Day with something for everybody".
The day's celebrations are supported by Shoalhaven Council, which donated more than $12,000 to the Lions to help run the event.
Australia Day Ambassador, Peter Herbert, will deliver the keynote address at the Lions Club's annual Australia Day celebrations at Mollymook Beach.
A writer, producer and executive producer for a many national and international companies, among them Crawford Productions, PBL Productions, Taffner Ramsay, Beyond International and Granada, Mr Herbert began his career writing and producing for television classics such as Cop Shop, The Sullivans, The Flying Doctors, The Comedy Company and Acropolis Now.
Mr Herbert is one of many ambassadors named to attend event around the country by the Australia Day Council of NSW.
Last year's ambassador was well known ABC broadcaster Peter Wilkins who talked about his love of Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.