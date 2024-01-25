Volunteers needed for the upcoming "Volleymook" festival

Most of us won't be able to play in Volleyball Australia's upcoming "Volleymook" festival but we still can take part
Volleyball Australia needs volunteers to help run the event and says people will get the chance to work with elite Australian and international athletes.
"If you have a fun, positive and energetic attitude we want you on our team," a spokesperson for Volleyball Australia explained online.
Here is a bit more information on what Volleyball Australia needs, volunteer wise, for the February 23 to March 3 "Volleymook" festival.
Inclusions
Beach volleyball uniform [hat and shirt]
Snacks and lunch will be provided
Dates and roles
Sunday February 25
Wednesday February 28 - Sunday March 3
Volunteers are needed for various roles, including:
Training will be provided by the court managers prior to the start of competition.
Requirements
Must be 18 years or over prior to the arrival date at Mollymook [February 24], or have written consent from your parent/guardian.
Must have a valid 'Working with Children Check, if over the age of 180years.
To register, please complete the expression of Interest form relevant to the role you would like to volunteer for - here.
