Donna's commitment to care rewarded with Australian Corrections Medal

Donna Brotherton's commitment to inmate rehabilitation and reintegration into the community has resulted in her being awarded the Australian Corrections Medal.
The South Coast Correctional Centre's services and programs team leader said she was surprised by the recognition.
"I feel so honoured and privileged to be nominated for this award because I know many staff with unique abilities and professional strengths who are equally as deserving of this nomination," she said.
Ms Brotherton said her approach to her work was a simple one.
"My person-centred approach to both offenders and colleagues helps to bring harmony to my work," she said.
"I truly believe that we can make a difference to those in our care."
She started her Corrective Services career in 1995 and has been recognised for always putting the needs of colleagues and inmates above her own.
She began as a welfare officer at the Long Bay Complex, providing support services to maximum and minimum security inmates.
During this time Ms Brotherton was seconded to a Justice Health pilot program to support the reintegration needs of offenders returning to the community.
This program won a Premier's Award.
Since transferring to the South Coast Correctional Centre in 2015, she has focused her work on building strong partnerships through collaboration and engagement with multi-disciplinary staff.
Her success resulted in Ms Brotherton being selected as a mentor for the South Coast Women in Leadership program in 2022.
By establishing strong local partnerships with Legal Aid, Justice Health, Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous and other services, her work continues to drive and support inmate rehabilitation and reintegration pathways.
She is admired among colleagues for the decades she has spent honing her knowledge and developing her skills and expertise.
The leadership and knowledge Ms Brotherton brings to her role as a services and programs team leader is the key to her ability to advocate for and provide guidance to inmates on their journey to reintegration into the community.
Ms Brotherton's dedication to her work and in-depth knowledge of her field has made her a valued team member and reliable manager.
She provides daily guidance and support to her colleagues at the South Coast Correctional Centre, and is highly valued for her commitment and care.
