Aunty Nellie delivers another heartfelt Welcome to Country

Aunty Nellie Mooney's Welcome to Country continues to be an important part of the Mollymook Beach Australia Day event.
Aunty Nellie, once again, delivered the Welcome to Country in front of an appreciative audience today [Friday, January 26] at the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club hosted event.
A special passage, written by a First Nations woman from Nowra, formed part of Aunty Nellie's Welcome to Country.
"We must always remember that under the concrete and asphalt, this land is, was, and always will be traditional Aboriginal land," Aunty Nellie recited.
Here is the remainder of Aunty Nellie's Welcome to Country:
Walawaani,
Welcome to Yuin Country
I am Aunty Nellie, a proud custodian of the land on which we meet.
I am a saltwater person from a long line of people who walked on this land, cared for this land, lived and loved this land for thousands of years.
We are still here.
I recognise the continuing spiritual connection First Nations people have to this land and its waters.
I pay my respect to Elders past and present and extend my respect to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander here today.
