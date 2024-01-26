Ambassador rates Mollymook as a great Australia Day venue

Ambassador, Peter Herbert, believes you would be hard-pressed to find a better venue to celebrate Australia Day than Mollymook Beach.
Mr Peter Herbert was named the Mollymook Beach event's official ambassador by the Australia Day Council of NSW.
His beaming smile showed just how happy he was to attend today's [January 16] Ulladulla Milton Lions Club-hosted event.
"Yes" was his quick response when asked if he was proud to be Mollymook's ambassador.
He was in awe of the venue - particularly as a place to mark Australia Day.
"I went for a walk around the place early this morning and I thought 'this is your classic Aussie town and Aussie holiday place," he said.
"There were people walking on the beach, people training and people having early morning swims.
"It's just classic Australia and I want more of this - it's a fantastic town."
He was joined at the Mollymook event by his wife Joanne and son Louis.
Mr Herbert has been an Australia Day Council of NSW Ambassador for around 16-years and attends January 26 events all over the state.
"We are always impressed by the people when we travel around and this here today is no exception," he said.
Part of his role included having to deliver several keynote speeches.
"Australia Day is a day of celebration and today [January 26] I will be talking about how we celebrate who we are, what we have done and where we have come from," he said.
He wants to tell and share Australian stories - something his career is also based on.
Mr Herbert began his career writing and producing for television classics such as Cop Shop, The Sullivans, The Flying Doctors, The Comedy Company and Acropolis Now.
The ambassador said he "was very much so" proud to be an Australian.
"We are a terrific country and I was just having a quick chat with Matt Dell [the event's master of ceremonies] about how many ways we punch above our weight and how much we achieve," Mr Herbert said.
"I am a big fan of aspirational stuff - really getting on and doing well in the world. I just think we [Australians] are great," he said.
Mr Herbert's addresses were well received as was Aunty Nellie Mooney's Welcome to Country.
