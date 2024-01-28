Residents say they can't afford proposed council rate rise

A photo of an elderly resident sitting in front of her home holding a sign that reads "no rate rise I can't afford it" that appeared on social media recently sums up how many people are feeling at the moment.
Ever since Shoalhaven City Council announced it would be moving to deliver residents a 44 per cent rate rise many people have been voicing their concerns about the matter.
Behind the numbers and at times confusing dialogue are many residents fearful that they will not be able to afford the rise.
The issue will be discussed at a council meeting tonight Monday, January 29 and Ian Carroll, the president of the Burrill Lake Community Association, is one of many people who will be keeping a close look at what happens at the meeting tonight.
He recently spoke to some residents around the Burrill Lake area to find out how they were feeling about the possible 44 per cent rate rise.
Mr Carroll said a retired couple he spoke to said "we would have to cut back on discretionary spending" and they will have to draw on their superannuation to pay for the rise.
"They added their super was for their old age - something they can live on and not to fund council," Mr Carroll said.
"A pensioner with no super I spoke to just can't afford it and she will have to go without things to afford it [the rate rise]."
It irks Mr Carroll when some people suggest that people, who can't afford the rate rise, should just move somewhere else
"That is the most stupid statement I have ever heard in my life. How can anybody say that? Where do they go and where do they live? It's heartless," Mr Carroll said.
Once again he said people will be forced to cut back in the essentials - like food - to play to the mooted rate rise
Another pensioner Mr Carroll spoke to said he would simply refuse to pay the rate rise.
"There is a lot of misinformation that circulates the internet. I ask that people look for the facts and if they have a question on how something was arrived at - to ask a question and get the answer instead of keeping the misinformation flowing," she said.
Mr Carroll is also interested to see what happens at the meeting tonight with council's Labor councillors.
Meanwhile, Mr Carroll, on behalf of the Burrill Lake Community Association, put in a submission to council about its rate rise plans.
The submission, under the sub-heading General Comments on FSR [Financial Sustainability Review] was critical of the process.
The points raised in the submission included:
No doubt, the public gallery will be packed at tonight's meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.