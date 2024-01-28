Residents say they can't afford proposed council rate rise

Why is the word "sustainability" used to reference the document? It is merely a financial review. The use of the adjective serves to influence the readers' view from the outset.

It is arduous to read and complicates the arguments and validation of the proposed special rate variation.

For many ratepayers, this FSR would have little meaning due to its length and the narrative implemented. For example the executive summary encompasses eight pages with the review document being another 213 pages. As a consequence, most ratepayers would be "put off" in reviewing the FSR in detail, which seems to be the intent.