New school zone comes into play at Milton

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 30 2024 - 8:38am, first published January 29 2024 - 11:07am
Budawang School for Specific Purposes, formerly in Ulladulla, will open at its new location on Croobyar Road, Milton tomorrow Tuesday January 30.
Budawang School for Specific Purposes, formerly in Ulladulla, will open at its new location on Croobyar Road, Milton tomorrow Tuesday January 30.

Motorists are advised a new school zone will come into effect this week when Budawang School for Specific Purposes opens at its new location in Milton.

