New school zone comes into play at Milton

Motorists are advised a new school zone will come into effect this week when Budawang School for Specific Purposes opens at its new location in Milton.
Budawang School for Specific Purposes, formerly in Ulladulla, will open at its new location on Croobyar Road, Milton tomorrow Tuesday January 30.
The school speed limit will apply in regular school zone hours from 8am to 9.30am, and 2.30pm to 4pm on weekdays.
New school speed limit signs have been installed.
Motorists are reminded to drive to the signposted speed limit at all times for the safety of all road users.
The new Budawang School was built on the site of the former Shoalhaven Anglican School and many residents have been waiting for the construction to be completed.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said, a new 40 km/h speed zone will be in place for 280 metres from 15 metres west of the Princes Highway to 80 metres west of Dury Lane at Milton.
"We are implementing this school zone to improve safety for children and parents accessing this school," the spokesperson said.
"Travelling at speeds that are appropriate for the mix of vehicles and people movements allows drivers to stop to avoid crashes, and if they do crash, to reduce the impact to prevent death and serious injuries, especially in areas of high pedestrian activity."
The spokesperson said, in NSW, speeding contributes to 40 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury," the spokesperson said
"Going just five km/h over the speed limit in a 60 km/h zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
