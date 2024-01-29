Mollymook competitors return from country championships with many medals

Captain of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's country championships team, Tony Ireland, is happy with what the local competitors produced at the country championships.
The Oakberry Acai NSW Country Championships took place over the Australia Day Long Weekend and Mollymook finished in the top 10.
Mollymook came eighth overall - which is the same result the club achieved last year.
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC was the host club and ended up defending its title.
Captain Ireland said Mollymook did not have a massive team at the event but still managed to produce a more than commendable effort.
Several Mollymook did well in their events and returned home with medals.
Arlo Sakora won gold in the under nines beach sprint and also got bronze in the beach flags.
Charlotte Campbell was too quick for her competitors in the under 17s female beach flags winning gold for Mollymook and she also got a bronze in the beach sprint.
Mollymook's Estella Campbell should also be happy with the efforts she produced.
Estella came first under 19s female surf race [swim] and third in the under 19s female ironperson event.
Christian Ireland, in the under 17s category, was unfortunate not to finish with a gold medal in the single ski after leading most of the way but was happy with his silver medal.
Eden Sakora in her under 17s single ski also powered through the water to pick up a silver medal.
Both Eden and Christian are on the younger end of the under 17s age group and will no doubt be looking to go one better in the 2025 country championships.
Team wise Matthew Reid, Remy Helms, Audrey Sakora and Suvi Flore-Quirk were the under 14s mixed beach relay silver medallists.
Mollymook's under 12s swim team Taj Hubbard, Harry Davies, Fergus Miendl and Alexandra Woods won the bronze medal.
David Tudor-Jones dominated the 50-59 year male section to win gold in the single ski and board race.
Then the over 50-year old competitor teamed up with 15-year old Christian to take bronze in the open male double ski.
David also competed with Eden in the mixed double ski.
