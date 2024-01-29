Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook competitors return from country championships with many medals

By Damian McGill
Updated January 30 2024 - 10:11am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's country championships team, Tony Ireland, is happy with what the local competitors produced at the country championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.