Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club stages successful AGM

Due to several factors, Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club numbers have fallen in recent years, but group members were pleased to recently hold a successful 2024 Annual General Meeting.
An additional two of the group's members stepped up to take on a committee position.
Thank goes to past zone councillor, Fay Kastelein, for conducting our AGM. All members are looking forward to a busy successful year, with our first function being a social picnic barbecue lunch at the Lion's Park in Burrill Lake, on February 7.
VIEW is a valued part of The Smith Family, which is a national independent children's charity committed to helping disadvantaged Australian children, by unlocking opportunities through education and learning.
Please go to the club's website here for more information.
Any women interested in attending a luncheon meeting, please ring Denise on 4454 5299.
