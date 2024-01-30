Shoalhaven players ready for the Indigenous Festival of Cricket

Shoalhaven cricketers Kealen Blattner and Riley Ingram will play in a most important match on Friday.
Blattner and Ingram will represent Sydney Thunder in the Indigenous Festival of Cricket this Friday at Bomaderry, when Shoalhaven City Council and the Cricket NSW Foundation co-host a day full of action at the newly upgraded Artie Smith Oval.
A group of men and women, representing the Thunder and the Sydney Sixers, will contest two T20 matches as part of the at the Indigenous Festival of Cricket this Friday [February 2].
The T20 matches are just part of what promises to be a great day with lots to see, do and celebrate.
The day will begin with a Welcome to Country, followed by an Indigenous youth cricket program that will make the game accessible to First Nations youngsters by combining cricket experiences with connection to heritage and mob.
The clinic has already had more than 280 registrations.
This was the second of three similar Indigenous youth programs to be funded by the Cricket NSW Foundation around the state this season, with the objective of creating unique, holistic, and enjoyable opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to play and love cricket!
The Cricket NSW Foundation is the charitable arm of Cricket NSW and exists to enrich communities and improve lives through cricket by enabling access to the game for all within NSW.
The youth program at the Indigenous Festival of Cricket will be followed by a pair of T20 matches between the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teams from the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.
The women's fixture will take place at 1.30pm, with the men's match to begin at 5pm.
Players will wear their Indigenous kits during the matches.
Jake Balnave, the Head of the Cricket NSW Foundation, said the Indigenous Festival of Cricket was a great opportunity to bring together different levels of the game at the redeveloped oval.
"The Indigenous Festival of Cricket is shaping up as a great day for the people of the South Coast," Balnave said.
"Our Indigenous youth programs have been really successful over the last few years in engaging First Nations youngsters with a combination of cricket and connecting to country and we are really happy to be able to bring one of these clinics to the region.
"Then to have our Big Bash League clubs, the Sixers and Thunder, bring their Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teams down to play a women's and then men's match is very exciting."
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley describes the upgraded Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry as a hub of cultural celebration and sporting excellence.
"We extend our gratitude to Cricket NSW Foundation for their commitment to fostering a connection between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth and the game of cricket," Cr Findley said.
"Council is thrilled to present an upgraded state-level sporting facility for the Shoalhaven that caters to high calibre events such as this," she said.
The day's program for Friday, February 2 is:
9:30am - Welcome to Country and dance performance
9:40am - Official opening
9:50am - Indigenous Youth Cricket program
1:30pm - Smoking Ceremony
1:30pm - Women's T20 match
5:00pm - Men's T20 match
8:00pm - Event closes
Thunder Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander male team is:
Kealen Blattner
Damian Duroux
Stewart Kapeen
Jack Hartigan
Riley Ingram
Jaylen Mallawaratchy
Angus Ping
Kobe Ross
Keaton Walters
James Whiting
Brayden Wilson
Thunder Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander female team is:
Amanda Bellamy
Callee Black
Alexis-Rose Bridge
Dharmini Chauhan
Carlie Gilly
Julie Muir
Aimee Ravot
Loretta Stanley
Taleha Urzulak
Sydney Sixers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men's team is:
Ryan Bray
David Bruton-Duroux
Matt Carvosso
Luca Croft
Aiden Gibson
Rees Gibson
Jakob Haines
Thor Harradine
Lesley Smith
Raymond Steadman
Ashley White
Sydney Sixers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women's team is:
Kylie Chant
Sasha Croft
Charletee Keeler
Mackenzie Keeler
Sally Keeler
Katrina Molyneaux
Iriaka Ross
Roxanne Van-Veen
Marnee Walters
