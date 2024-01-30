Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven players ready for the Indigenous Festival of Cricket

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 30 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The upgraded Artie Smith Oval is being officially opened on Friday, February 2. Picture supplied.
The upgraded Artie Smith Oval is being officially opened on Friday, February 2. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven cricketers Kealen Blattner and Riley Ingram will play in a most important match on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.