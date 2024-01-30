Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Humbled, thrilled and honoured by Australia Day award

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 1 2024 - 9:58am, first published January 31 2024 - 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avril Henry receives an Australia Day honour of Member of the Order of Australia [AM].
Avril Henry receives an Australia Day honour of Member of the Order of Australia [AM].

Humbled, thrilled and honoured is how Mollymook Beach's Avril Henry describes her Australia Day award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.