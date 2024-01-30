Humbled, thrilled and honoured by Australia Day award

Humbled, thrilled and honoured is how Mollymook Beach's Avril Henry describes her Australia Day award.
Ms Henry receives an Australia Day honour of Member of the Order of Australia [AM] for services to business, project management and advancement of women in Australia.
"I am honoured and humbled being awarded an AM on Australia Day, but above all I am thrilled that the work I have done over the past four decades has truly made a difference," she said.
"I was extremely grateful to be given a skills-based visa to emigrate to Australia, and I promised myself the day I set foot on the tarmac at Sydney airport in 1980, that I would work hard to make a difference and be worthy of Australian citizenship.
"I am a very proud Australian - and always support Australian sports team - even when they are playing against South Africa."
The acclaimed keynote speaker, consultant, coach, mentor, media commentator and author, who is passionate about diversity and inclusion, developing collaborative leaders and positive workplaces, emigrated to Australia in 1980 with two suitcases, $500 and a dream to live freely in a democratic society and make a difference.
Ms Henry went onto talk about her proudest achievements.
"My proudest achievements include being part of the history-making Westpac team in 1995 who introduced six weeks paid maternity and one week paid paternity leave," she said.
"We were the first private sector company to do so, which set in motion a domino effect for other financial institutions to do the same.
"This has been part of the foundation of today's federally funded parental leave."
Ms Henry had a positive impact in other areas.
"I am also proud of the work done in the development of training programs on addressing sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination which has made a positive impact on workplace culture across multiple industries and organisations, from banking to the defence forces," she said.
"We still have some way to go, but we have come a long way from the 1980s and 1990s."
Ms Henry, closer to home, is an active member of a range of community initiatives in the Milton, Ulladulla and the Southern Shoalhaven region.
Her career has spanned senior roles in finance, technology, project management, change management and human resources.
Ms Henry is a multi-award winning consulting business for over 20 years has worked with organisations in Australia and globally, to change their culture and build their leadership capability.
Ms Henry grew up in South Africa during the 1960s and 1970s during the Apartheid era.
As an anti-apartheid activist at university, she had a deep understanding of the impact of exclusion and lack of justice.
She knew that she was on the Security Police's watch list and decided it would be best to leave South Africa.
In 2015 Avril was one of the AFR/Westpac 100 Women of Influence in Australia, and one of the 10 most influential women in the diversity space.
She has been recognised by the Human Rights Commission and received business awards in Australia and the USA, for her diversity programs. She has received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement in HR Award at the Australian Human Resources Awards, and a global award for Excellence in Leadership Coaching.
Ms Henry has played a key role for nearly two decades working with Australian Defence Forces in increasing the participation rates of women in senior leadership roles across all three services.
She has been a senior advisor on cultural transformation, gender and diversity to the chiefs of army, navy and air force, commissioners of emergency services, and large private and public sector organisations.
Ms Henry is a sought-after coach and has coached two-star military officers, ambassadors, CEOs, and senior executives across multiple industries. Her clients include banks, mining companies, construction companies, the health sector, universities, pharmaceutical companies, and elite athletes.
She wants to continue to help the progress for women in the workplace.
"We have seen many advancements in the workplace for women, but we have a long way to go before we have equity," she said.
"In the 1990s it was going to take 167 years before we would have equity, that has now decreased to 100 years, which is still unacceptable; and after five decades and four pay equity cases, we still do not have pay equity.
"I now have a granddaughter, which is an additional motivation to continue to work for equity for women and girls, not only in Australia but globally.
"This is a journey which we as women need to take in conjunction with men to create a better future for women and men."
Avril Henry is the founder and Executive Director of Avril Henry and Associates.
She is an award-winning keynote speaker, consultant, coach, facilitator, and author.
Ms Henry looks at leadership, culture, and inclusion through a financial and economic lens, believing authentic leadership and diversity deliver positive financial and social results.
She is an internationally acclaimed keynote speaker who is passionate about transforming leadership models, building diversity capabilities, and reforming outdated workplace practices.
Coming from a 25-year background in finance, IT, human resources and change management, in South Africa, Australia, the UK and USA, Ms Henry founded her consultancy practice in 2003, Avril Henry and Associates.
She is the author and co-author of several books on leadership and the different generations at work, and her book, 'Leadership Revelations II How Australians lead in Crises' was voted a "must buy, must read" and "best brain food book of 2012", by the Australian Financial Review BOSS magazine.
In addition, Ms Henry has been a media commentator and leadership and workplace relations expert for media for the past 20 years with regular appearances on television and radio news, current affairs, and talkback radio as well as appearing in numerous print/online media including editorials.
