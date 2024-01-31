Strong preparation has touch team looking good for Junior State Cup

The mighty Milton Ulladulla Touch Association's under 10s girls are looking forward to playing in a major competition.
The under 10s are one of five Milton Ulladulla Touch Association teams preparing for the Junior State Cup to be played in Wagga in February.
Under the guidance of coach Matthew Graham, the under 10s have been training hard for the Junior State Cup.
"Preparations have been going great so far. We have a great bunch of girls, and parents, who have fully invested in the program and the improvement over the four months or so has been amazing," coach Matthew said.
"The girls have formed a really strong bond and despite the significant commitment every week since October, are still loving every minute.
"We are now focusing on implementing what has been learnt in the training into actual games so they are ready to fire in Wagga."
The girls will "tune up" in early February in Sydney at a gala day where the "finishing touches on a great preparation" will take place.
"Off the field we've also been really fortunate to have some generous local sponsors come on board financially to support the team, along with great support from locals and tourists with our fundraising activities, which has been amazing and we are very thankful for," Coach Matthew said.
Coach Matthew said speed was one the team's strengths.
"We have a side with speed to burn which is such an advantage in touch and so we hope that will hold us in good stead in Wagga," he said.
"We are also fortunate that a number of the girls played league tag last year together so we do have some strong combinations in the team already."
He said the key thing he wanted to come from the Wagga tournament was for the girls to have fun.
"This year has all been about development and teaching the girls fundamental touch football concepts and structures which they have picked up really impressively," the coach said.
"We are obviously hoping to be competitive and win some games along the way, but mostly give the girls who are all attending their first rep carnival an enjoyable experience to build from in future years.
"With seven of the 11 girls eligible again for 10s again next year it is a young side that has an exciting future in front of them so this year really is a stepping stone for future success."
The Junior State Cup is NSW Touch Football's premier junior representative event and is conducted annually in late February.
The Southern Conference, featuring the local teams, runs from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18 at Wagga Wagga.
The the under 10s team is:
Taleah Petty 1
Tahlia Smith 2
Lexi Healey 3
Violet Morgan 4
Amira Salafia 5
Aurora McAuley 6
Macey McMillan 7
Marley Whitford 8
Milla Graham 9
Zoe Peacock 10
Seave Daley 11
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.