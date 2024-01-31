Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Council implement 4.5 per cent rate rise, canning earlier proposals

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 1 2024 - 9:57am, first published January 31 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Evan Christen moved the motion to increase rates by 4.5 per cent, meeting the rate pegging limit. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Councillor Evan Christen moved the motion to increase rates by 4.5 per cent, meeting the rate pegging limit. Picture by Holly McGuinness

After discussing the possibility of lifting rates by 44 per cent over three years, or an alternative 32 per cent next year, Shoalhaven Council decided to not increase rates above the rate pegging limit in 2024-25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.