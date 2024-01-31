Shoalhaven Council implement 4.5 per cent rate rise, canning earlier proposals

After discussing the possibility of lifting rates by 44 per cent over three years, or an alternative 32 per cent next year, Shoalhaven Council decided to not increase rates above the rate pegging limit in 2024-25.
Instead an entirely new motion put forward by Councillor Evan Christen was moved to implement a 4.5 per cent rate rise, equal to the rate pegging limit.
A day can be a long time in politics, as 24 hours earlier Cr Christen pushed for the 44 per cent rise to ensure council remained financially viable.
Amendments to the motion were put forward by Councillors Patricia White and John Wells, and the motion was carried by 11 councillors in favour and one against.
Multiple items were set to be workshopped and had 26 recommendations added, including a working capital budget across financial years until 2025/26 and formalising budget parameters in line with ongoing financial sustainability.
Cr Christen said the new motion would take the necessary steps to unlock deadlocks, however he still held concerns over council's financial position and was not entirely satisfied with the outcome.
"I'm probably one of the few councillors in the room that's sad about this and worried about it," he said.
"Council will be in a holding pack and we won't be able to address the items people want and need, it won't be able to fix the roads and deliver the services we want."
Councillor Serena Copley voted against the passed motion and put forward her own.
She said she felt the approved motion would only delay further implications to council's finances, however held firm she had always been against the SRV.
"What I couldn't support was the options they've given us moving forward, I don't think they're urgent enough and I don't think they have sufficient timelines to make the necessary changes."
"We need to prepare a budget by April, we'll still be having workshops then."
Mayor Amanda Findley stated that although a decision was made, the topic of a rate rise would return.
"There is no equivocation and there is no if, and, or but that this question around rates will arise again in the future, and it will arise in a very short period of time," Cr Findley said.
"It doesn't set a financial course for this council to get out of the difficulties it is currently in."
