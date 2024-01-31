Come and meet Warren the cute little puppy

It's not often you get the chance to meet and potentially own a puppy named Warren.
Warren is this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog or puppy in this case.
The 10-week-old Warren and his five siblings are looking for new homes where they will be trained and socialised so they grow up to be well-mannered dogs.
Warren costs $428 to adopt and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
He will need will require full basic training from his new owner/owners.
Warren is very playful, loves attention and having snuggles with my humans, is happy to hang out with other friendly dogs, is a social butterfly and loves toys.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1019483 to learn more about Warren.
You are unable to meet Warren until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you can come to the shelter to meet Warren in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
