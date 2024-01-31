Tumbles, twists and turns, the annual ShowMow lawnmower races had it all

Over 650 people came together over the weekend to attend the ShowMow lawnmower races held in Bomaderry, with 36 mowers entered and four winners in the official classes.
Racers were put into four classes, Juniors (8 years of age and up), C Class (Capped at 15 horsepower), Masters (Over 55 years) & Modified (Capped at 20 h/p).
ShowMo President Taylor Lynch said the event had a carnival like atmosphere and the public turnout was amazing.
"Once we got into the racing, thrills and spills were there," Ms Lynch said.
"Hunter Lynch on TerMOWnator took a tumble and ended up 'turtling' in sync with his mower in C Class as he was pushing for first place against Charlie Cooper on CaMOW.
"Newcomer in the junior class Caleb was on MOWHawk, took out the lawnmower Show N Shine win at the beginning of the day then took himself out of the race, it all ended well with him giving a big thumbs up to the crowd.
"And even the crowd got a chance at glory with our push mower races proving to be very popular once again.
"Kids, Dads and Mums alike, raced to be involved in the prestigious event, smiling from ear to ear."
1st place: Cooper McGuire on Mystery MOW
2nd place: Eddie Parnell on EMOWji
3rd place: Levi Brandley on GoMOW
1st: Charlie Cooper on CaMOW
2nd: Hunter Lynch on TerMOWnator
Equal 3rd: Sol Johnson on MOWsaki & Toby Adams on TripMOW
1st: Greg Walsh on ToroMOW
Equal 2nd: Dave Johnson on ElMOW and Vanessa Lloyd on MOWtivator
1st: Hunter Lynch on MOWidea
2nd: Jeff Parnell on MOWtor
3rd: Greg Lynch on IMOWman
The evening had a MOWtor Show n Shine event too, with all proceeds donated to local charity, KidzFix Rally Shoalhaven.
The event was sponsored by Burson Auto Parts Nowra, Community Bank Nowra, Rotary Nowra and Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade.
