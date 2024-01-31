Golfers happy to tee off - even in drizzly conditions

A field of 47 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members did not mind the " drizzly day" when their golf season for 2024 teed off this week.
The veteran golfers contested a stableford event and in a tight contest, Ian Mitchell ran out the winner with 22 points in a countback from second-placed Roger Halls.
Third position went to Mark Pietikainen who scored 21 points in a count-back from Paul Pfeiffer, who missed out on a placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Don Crotty on the second, Greg Wood on the sixth and Michael Peacock on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 15 on a countback, while the wildcard was not won, so jackpots to four balls next week.
Next week [Wednesday February 7] will be a Single Stableford, for the first Monthly Medal of the year.
The club's sympathy goes to the families and friends of two of its members, Ivan Traves and David Anderson, who passed away recently.
Golfers are reminded that the $10 membership fee is now due.
