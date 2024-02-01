House prices increase as a growing number go without

The median house value in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands has jumped to $931,391.
Yet while some in the community are watching their assets grow in value, others are living off two-minute noodles and cereal because that is all they can afford.
The latest CoreLogic data shows the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands median price has increased by 1.6 per cent in the past year, with almost all of that rise occurring in the past three months, including a 0.9 per cent jump in the past month.
The change comes despite real estate prices in Berry suffering a sharp drop between March 2022 and the end of 2023.
CoreLogic figures show the median dwelling value in Berry was $1,540,243 in December 2023, a drop of 18.8 per cent since the price peak in March 2022 and a fall of 7.7 per cent over 12 months.
With the median price across the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands steadily climbing towards $1 million, Salt Care CEO Peter Dover said many people were staring down the barrel of having to save around $100,000 for a 10 per cent deposit.
"That's scary, isn't it?" he said.
"Can you imagine a couple getting married today and getting $100,000 together, then they've got to borrow $800,000 to buy a house."
Mr Dover said while people wanting to buy homes were facing tough times facing increasing increasing purchase costs and rising rents, there was also an increasing number of people being hit by rising mortgage payments.
Many had fixed their mortgages at low interest rates a few years ago, and were facing dramatically increased payments when the mortgages switched back to variable rates, he said.
"We're seeing a huge explosion in the working poor who are paying off their houses, but can't afford to put food on the table because their mortgages have gone up so much."
Mr Dover said for some the only expense they could cut back on was food amid skyrocketing prices at supermarkets.
Some were resorting to living off two-minutes noodles and cereal, he said.
Anglicare's Head of Advocacy and Research, Susan King, said with owning a home becoming increasingly out of reach, more people were being forced to rent - pushing up rental prices.
In fact Anglicare research showed that of the 489 properties advertised for rent in the Illawarra region in 2023, less than one per cent were affordable and appropriate (at 30 per cent of income) for those on income support, and less than one per cent were affordable for people on the minimum wage.
That increased to only 13 per cent of rental properties being affordable for couples or families with two minimum wage incomes.
Ms King said that was worse than in 2022 when there was widespread talk of a housing crisis.
At that stage households with two minimum wage incomes could afford 16 per cent of available rental properties, she said.
Amid the rising real estate prices. "Less people can buy a house so more people are renting, and that effectively pushes people who are at the very low income end of things out of the rental market because they can't compete with people who can pay more rent," Mrs King said.
So effectively what you have happening is people on middle to low incomes are really struggling in the rental market -
People were making "all sorts of sacrifices" to keep a roof over their heads, she said, prioritising rent over other bills, cutting back on meals and medical needs rather than risking being made homeless.
Yet Anglicare was still helping more people pay off rental arrears than ever before, she said.
"You get a lot of families with kids where the parents are going without meals, going without food on a regular basis, in order for their kids not to go without, so they're actually going hungry in order for their kids not to go hungry," Ms King said.
"It's a huge issue right across NSW."
She called on the State and Federal Governments to tackle housing affordability "head-on" - a call echoed by Mr Dover.
"How far is this going to go before the government or someone steps in and says 'We've got to do something about this'?" he asked.
