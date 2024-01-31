Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Marine rescue volunteers get ready for flood capability training exercise

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:55am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from the Ulladulla and Batemans Bay will take part in a flood capability training exercise this weekend. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from the Ulladulla and Batemans Bay will take part in a flood capability training exercise this weekend. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from the Ulladulla and Batemans Bay will take part in a flood capability training exercise this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.