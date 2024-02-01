Registrations for the 'One Dayer' Black Dog Ride are now open for 2024

Registrations for this year's South Coast Black Dog Ride are open now, and organisers are hoping for a record number of riders following last years 6000 participants across Australia.
The Black Dog Ride will be held on March 17, leaving from Berry and raises community awareness on depression and suicide prevention, as well as fundraising for community projects that aim to improve the mental health of locals.
The Black Dog Ride 'One Dayer' event is a single day motorcycle ride that is held across 40 regions across Australia, with the South Coast ride kicking off from Mark Radium Park in Berry, then flowing through local roads and ending further down the coast with an afternoon of connection.
Local Coordinator Luke Cunningham said the Black Dog Ride event was a meaningful way to help the organisation to achieve its mission and start conversations around depression and suicide prevention.
"More than 3,000 lives are lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies will be affected by mental illness every year, with three million living with depression or anxiety," Mr Cunningham said.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024."
Black Dog Ride Australia general manager Lawson Dixon said fostering awareness was the catalyst for encouraging help seeking behaviour and preventing suicide.
"We've been helping Aussies have conversations about mental health and suicide prevention for almost 14 years and we know that every conversation, every activity, every ride and every piece of awareness we help create has the potential to change lives for the better," Mr Dixon said.
Locals who wish to register to participate in the event or raise funds can do so by clicking here.
