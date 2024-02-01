Milton Ulladulla Times
Registrations for the 'One Dayer' Black Dog Ride are now open for 2024

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
February 1 2024 - 1:00pm
The Black Dog Ride on March 17 kicks off from Berry and raising funds for suicide prevention and depression awareness. Picture supplied
Registrations for this year's South Coast Black Dog Ride are open now, and organisers are hoping for a record number of riders following last years 6000 participants across Australia.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

