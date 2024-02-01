Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club ready to host branch championships

Members of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club are looking forward to hosting the South Coast Branch Championships Carnival.
The South Coast Branch Carnival will be held at Mollymook Beach from Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 4.
The event, according to President of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club Rodney Austin [OAM], promises to be a great one to watch.
"This is a great opportunity for people to come down and see what the surf club contributes to our area and local community," he said.
Mr Austin said he was excited about the event.
"It is a great colourful event highlighting the many skills of the volunteer lifesavers from 12 South Coast clubs," he said.
About 60 events will take place over the weekend, while hundreds of competitors with their families and friends will converge on the area for the carnival.
The first event to start the carnival is the colourful "march past" at 7.30 am on Saturday.
