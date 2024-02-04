Men's health van to offer a test that could save your life

A 10-minute investment of your time could be vital for your ongoing health says a registered nurse who travels around NSW in the Men's Health Education Rural Van [MHERV].
"Don't hesitate to give 10 minutes of your busy day to get free basic health screening", says the Registered Nurse who travels around NSW in the van.
"Literally, it [the test] could save your life."
The MHERV, organised by Rotary Clubs like the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla, is coming to Ulladulla and presents people with two health check opportunities.
The MHERV schedule is:
Wednesday 21 February 21 from 9:30am to 3:30pm and
Thursday, February 22 from 9:30am to 3:30pm
Location: Ulladulla Civic Centre, Princes Highway, Ulladulla
Cost: Free
Further information is available at www.mherv.com.au
The MHERV project, over the past five years, estimates that over 450 lives have been saved because of these free basic health checks.
The registered nurse is happy to take your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels and have a general quick chat about your health.
MHERV sees around 3,500 patients each year and it is no surprise how many males have undetected symptoms.
Around 40 percent require follow-up appointments with a general practitioner.
Project leader Adrian Payne says while men are the project's key target women are also welcome.
Rotary kindly acknowledges the support of the NSW Department of Health and Electrodry in making this free service possible.
