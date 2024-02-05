Community tidy program gets off to a rubbish busting start

Treading Lightly's first community tidy event for the year got off to a great start on the weekend.
A dedicated group of 35 volunteers collected 22 kilograms of waste from the Narrawallee Inlet area.
The event organisers would like to thank all those who came along.
Thanks also goes to the group's shorebird volunteer, Monica, for teaching the group more about the endangered shorebirds living in the estuary.
The community tidy campaign, led by Treading Lightly's junior members, sees a different area each month being selected for rubbish collection.
Their efforts last year were impressive and the volunteers put in more than 325 hours to clean up 10 locations around the region.
Their hard work last year resulted in the removal of a staggering 817kg of waste from Yuin country.
Next month, as part of Clean up Australia Day, the group will be tidying around South Mollymook.
Sunday March 3 is traditionally Clean up Australia Day - go here https://www.cleanup.org.au/cleanupaustraliaday for more information and to register a site
Chair of Clean Up Australia, Pip Kiernan, says the environment is facing pressure unlike ever before.
"Australians tell us every day that they are concerned about the world we live in but often feel frustrated and unsure how to make a positive impact," she said.
Clean Up Australia Day is a great opportunity to work together and take practical action. Together we can all make a real difference."
