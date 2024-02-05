Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

South Coast coalition protests after EPA changes glider protections

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 6 2024 - 8:17am, first published 7:54am
Protesters gathered outside the Forestry Corporation building in Batemans Bay on Monday, February 5. Picture supplied.
South Coast conservationists are protesting against what they say is a NSW Government decision to weaken protections for the southern greater gliders.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

