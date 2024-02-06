More community care and kindness events are coming our way

MUCK Up is excited to announce that they have partnered with the new Ulladulla High Year 7 coordinator Hayley Johnstone to help promote MUCK Up to the incoming high school student for 2024. A junior committee form who will help us to plan and deliver two MUCK Up events each year during their high school journey. The aim of these will be to promote connection and collaboration among this cohort as a means of eliminating bullying from the school space and within the community.

