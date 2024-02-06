More community care and kindness events are coming our way

A group that aims to promote care and kindness in the community has some great things planned for this year.
MUCK Up [Milton-Ulladulla Community Kindness] was formed last year and right from its early beginnings hosted several outstanding initiatives, including a Cooking up Kindness event.
Here is a rundown of the group's recent events and what it plans for 2024.
Updates
Heritage Bakery Planning Session
In November MUCK Up had its first meeting of a fast-growing junior committee at our newly formed clubhouse within Heritage Bakery in Milton. They had a great discussion which saw some strong ideas come forward including activities around the arts and sports.
Chorus For Kindness
MUCK Up's inaugural fundraising night at Milton Theatre was a magnificent success - seeing the group raise $2500 for future MUCK Up events but more importantly, bring people together to connect and collaborate in a choir setting as they sang "How to Make Gravy" under the expert tutelage of Tina Broad from Sing Express.
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
MUCK Up has its classes set for this [both online and face-to-face] early this month as we begin our project to have all youth coaches and coordinators youth mental health first aid training within the next three years. The face-to-face sessions will be taking place at Milton TLC and catered for by the Heritage Bakery - MUCK Up thanks them again for their support.
News and upcoming events
Junior Committee
MUCK Up is excited to announce that they have partnered with the new Ulladulla High Year 7 coordinator Hayley Johnstone to help promote MUCK Up to the incoming high school student for 2024. A junior committee form who will help us to plan and deliver two MUCK Up events each year during their high school journey. The aim of these will be to promote connection and collaboration among this cohort as a means of eliminating bullying from the school space and within the community.
Kayaking (with Region X)
One of the great ideas from a MUCK Up planning session was to have a survivor-style kayaking challenge at Mossy Point hosted by partner at Region X. This will see 20 students, many of whom will form MUCK's junior committee, recently formed at Ulladulla High attend a special MUCK Up kayaking challenge with a view toward getting their high school journey off on the right foot and forming immediate connections with other students going through the same challenges.
Chorus for Kindness #2
Chorus for Kindness, mark two, will be held in recognition of "Do it For Dolly" day on Friday, May 10. Exact details are still being arranged but the theatre is booked - keep an eye out for more details at https://www.facebook.com/muckup2023
