Mollymook competitors make the most of their home surf and sand

The Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club hosted what was a successful South Coast Branch Championships Carnival on the weekend.
The event started on Saturday with the juniors and then on Sunday the seniors took over the sand the surf.
A healthy crowd gathered on both days to cheer the competitors on.
It proved to be a colourful and exciting event that highlighted the many skills of the volunteer lifesavers from 12 South Coast clubs possess.
About 60 events, in the water and on the sand, were held over the weekend.
The first event to start the carnival is the colourful march past at 7.30 am on Saturday morning.
The event caps off a busy time for the competitors which included success at the recent country championships and Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's Sam Zustovich playing a key role in NSW notching up its fifth straight Surf Interstate championship victory.
