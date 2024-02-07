Council urged to spend money where it is needed - not where it is not

The construction of a viewing platform at Narrawallee is, according to a local resident, an example of Shoalhaven City Council wasting money and building something that is not needed.
Right when council was proposing to hit residents with a massive rate rise a "concerned resident and ratepayer" contacted the Milton Ulladulla Times about the platform construction.
"Council, with financial difficulties, doesn't need to spend money on an extraneous viewing platform when it can maintain and improve what is already there," the resident said.
Council says the construction is about "improving access and activities for people living with a disability".
The resident said council should consider people who "now have the disability of age".
The condition of the nearby set of stairs is used to back up the resident's case.
"I have walked these for years without any problem, except noticing the stairs are now never cleared of sand and grass is growing across them," the resident said.
"However, in the disability of my old age, I sensibly need to hold a rail when I walk down any stairs.
"The well-worn timber railings on these stairs are not conducive to clutching. The flat top of the rail is about the width of my hand, hence I walk up and down with my hand pressed on the flat rail."
The resident said if council wanted/needed to use this money to help disabled people, then "cleaning the steps occasionally, putting a suitable rail and generally maintaining the area would help everyone".
"A viewing platform isn't needed for a view of the beach," the resident said.
"As I wrote in my email to council, I can walk to the top of the hill and view the beach. I, and all other disabled people, whether by age or another disability, can be driven to the bottom of Surfers Ave and view the ocean.
"Other places in this immediate area to be driven would be Victor Ave, North Mollymook Beach and the large car park at Mollymook Beach."
A council spokesperson went on to explain why the platform was being built.
"In line with our Disability Inclusion Action Plan, council is committed to improving access and activities for people living with a disability," the spokesperson said.
"The Narrawallee viewing platform will provide all members of the community with access to stunning north-facing views along Narrawallee Beach.
"Accessible infrastructure benefits everyone and is critical for community wellbeing and enhances the Shoalhaven's liveability."
The concerned resident and ratepayer said fixing the potholes would be another better way to spend the money.
"For disabled people or anyone to drive or be driven down Surfers Ave, gives a churning experience as the potholes are bounced in. The road is a disgrace. Fixing that would be for the benefit of all," the resident said.
"If council wishes to improve access for people with a disability, it can be done without messing up a natural area.
"Stunning views can be gained as I've mentioned above in other nearby locations."
The resident also took issue to council's claim that "only minor shrub and groundcover disturbance would occur".
"There was no mention of the echidna home which would be a shelter in the bushes planned to be destroyed," the resident said.
"I have written to council over the years regarding the mess in the section going down the hill from a house in Surfers Ave to the track.
"It needs clearing out of the weeds such as asparagus fern and paspalum. The latter next to the walkway, is over my head. There is a group that looks after the reserve and I suggested a few years ago, that group be asked to extend its cover to include this area - nothing done!"
Environmental factors were also considered by council and "due diligence was carried out".
"No trees are proposed to be removed with only minor shrub and groundcover disturbance to occur in the installation of the platform," the spokesperson said.
"The Review of Environmental Factors [REF] included an assessment of the likelihood of threatened species and their habitat to be impacted on by the proposed works.
"This assessment concluded that it is unlikely any threatened species are in proximity of the site or using the current habitat."
A council spokesperson said the project information is on council's website which includes and exhibition of Review of Environmental Factors [REF].
" Follow-up letters to residents with updated plans and construction timeframes have informed adjacent residents providing the notification of works and planned schedule," the spokesperson said when it came to keeping people informed.
