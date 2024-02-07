Tickets available for "ultimate business networking event"

Community Bank South Coast and Business Milton Ulladulla wants to invite people to the Altar Bar for a "not-to-be-missed" Business After Five event called 'Business for Good'.
"'Business for Good' is the ultimate business networking event to kick-start 2024 and get you bounding towards your new year's goals," an event spokesperson said.
"Best-selling author and award-winning speaker Avril Henry AM will explore the topic of using business as a force for good and the impact we can all make when we're fuelled for purpose.
"We'll explore how operating our business for good, is also good for business. This is a game-changing strategy that's more than a hot topic right now.
Avril is a provocateur who is passionate about the practice of leadership.
Avril was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2024 Australia Day Honours list, for services to business consultancy, project management and advancement of women.
She's now a proud Mollymook resident who loves nothing more than cooking up a storm in the kitchen, a good book and walking with her three spoodles.
Avril will also be joined by Shoalhaven Education Fund scholarship students talking about supported higher education outcomes.
Event details
Date Thursday February 29, 5.30pm
Venue: The Altar Bar, 71 Croobyar Rd, Milton
Tickets: $20 each including arrival drink, canapes and entry in the prize draw
For tickets:
By simply purchasing a ticket and coming along you'll be in the draw to win:
If you're micro, small or big in local business, grab tickets now so you don't miss the speakers, the fine food or drawcard prize up for grabs.
Prize Draw: Automatic entry with ticket purchase, winners drawn randomly and announced on the night. Maximum one prize per person. Marketing package prize to be customised for winning recipient.
For more information, contact Community Bank South Coast Branch Manager Caroline Boland on (02) 4454 2659 or email miltonmailbox@bendigoadelaide.com.au
