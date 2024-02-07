Milton Ulladulla Times
Tickets available for "ultimate business networking event"

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 9 2024 - 8:03am, first published February 7 2024 - 12:31pm
Best-selling author and award-winning speaker Avril Henry AM. Picture supplied
Best-selling author and award-winning speaker Avril Henry AM. Picture supplied

Community Bank South Coast and Business Milton Ulladulla wants to invite people to the Altar Bar for a "not-to-be-missed" Business After Five event called 'Business for Good'.

