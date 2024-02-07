Surfing legend named as International Women's Day event's keynote speaker

The Women's Connection of Milton Ulladulla is excited its International Women's Day keynote speaker, on Friday March 8, is surfing icon Pam Burridge.
The luncheon's emcee Natalee Johnston will interview Pam, delving into the Surfing legend's achievements and experiences.
Pam was one of the pioneers of women's surfing in Australia.
She began competing internationally in 1981, and went on to win the women's ASP World Tour in 1990.
She was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1995, and given a place on Huntington Beach's Surfing Walk of Fame in 2017.
After a hiatus from 1993 to 1996, Burridge continued surfing competitively until 1999 and now runs a surf school in the Ulladulla area
The Community Bank South Coast, to get people to the event, will once again provide a courtesy bus, departing from Ulladulla Civic Centre at 9.30am and returning everyone at 2pm.
Guests will also have the option of a quick bus tour of the grounds and gardens of Willinga Park.
Upon arrival, guests will enjoy a light morning tea in the gardens and a delectable lunch.
Tickets $110, plus booking fee.
The event celebrates women, paying homage to this year's International Women's Day's theme of inclusion.
Go here to book your tickets.
Details of this event follows the news that well-known environmental leader Monica Mudge is in line to win a NSW Government Women's Day award.
