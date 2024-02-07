Mollymook competitors impress at the South Coast Branch titles

Impressive is the only way to describe the efforts of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's representatives at the recent South Coast Branch titles.
Local competitors, on their home sand and surf, did well and produced many top-three finishes.
Here is a rundown of some of the results the locals produced.
Lily Todd
Lily came first in the under 15 surf, board and ironwoman events, second in under 17 Taplin and third in the under 15 mixed beach relay.
Estella Campbell
Estella came first in the open ski, open board and open swim, third in the open ironwoman and second open Taplin.
Charlotte Campbell
Charlotte came first in the under 17 sprint and flags, second in the open sprint and flags and first in the open relay.
Zygmunt Gray
Zygmunt came first in the flags, third in the beach sprint, second in the Cameron relay, second in the under 17 Taplin relay and third in the mixed beach relay
Tony Ireland
Tony came first in the masters board, first in the open Taplin, second in the masters ski, surf race and ironman.
Christian Ireland
Christian came first in the under 17 ski, first in the open Taplin and second in the under 17 Taplin.
David Tudor-Jones
David came first in the open ski and open Taplin.
Harry Walsh
Harry came second in the under 17 Taplin, third in the mixed beach relay and second Cameron relay.
