Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers tee off for monthly medal

A competitive field of 60 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a stableford event this week.
The golfers were also playing for the first monthly medal of the year.
David Wardleworth won the event and the medal was with 23 points while second place went to Roger Halls with a score of 22 points.
Third position went to Brian Clayton who scored 21 points in a three-way count-back from Graham Sweet in fourth place, and unlucky Roger Pullinger who missed out on a placing.
Nearest-to-the-pin's were awarded to Chris Lamb on the second, new golfer Mike Fitze on the sixth and Peter Geach on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 points, while the Wildcard was won by John Payne, so reverts to two balls next week.
Next week, Wednesday, February 14 will be a single stableford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.