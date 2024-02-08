Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers tee off for monthly medal

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left Graham Sweet, David Wardleworth, Captain Ron Sweaney and Roger Halls. Picture supplied
From left Graham Sweet, David Wardleworth, Captain Ron Sweaney and Roger Halls. Picture supplied

A competitive field of 60 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a stableford event this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.