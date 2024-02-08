Shoalhaven community groups urged to apply for grants program

Shoalhaven community groups are encouraged to apply for funding with a new round of the ClubGRANTS program now open.
ClubGRANTS Category One is currently accepting applications for initiatives that support welfare and social services, community development, employment assistance activities, health services, and projects aimed at improving the living standards of low-income and disadvantaged people.
The committee will also consider other local identified needs within the Shoalhaven.
The following priority areas for funding support in the Shoalhaven:
Examples of projects that could be eligible under these priority areas include, but are not limited to: disaster preparedness training, tenancy support programs, multicultural festivals, bush regeneration activities, healthy eating programs, short fee free courses, financial literacy programs and community transport initiatives to name a few.
Submissions will be reviewed by the Shoalhaven Local Committee which comprises representatives from Shoalhaven City Council, Department of Communities and Justice, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services, and registered local licensed clubs in the Shoalhaven.
Registered clubs, in 2023, funded over 35 applications providing a combined total funding of over $235,000.00 to support initiatives across the Shoalhaven to enable our community to thrive.
Local community groups that have previously benefited from ClubGRANTS funding include:
Applications can be lodged online via the Clubs NSW website and close May 31.
For more information on the Club Grants Category 1 Program in the Shoalhaven and to review the full list of priority areas visit SCC Club Grants Webpage.
