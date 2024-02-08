Nowra Show to celebrate 150 years of fun and friendship

The 150th Nowra Show will open its gates today Friday, February 9, with judging almost complete, the show society have been busy at work in ensuring they're ready for the crowds to come
Nowra Show Chief pavilion steward Faye Suffolk said the pavilion was bulging with exhibits this year, as she was sure it was a record number of entries received.
"We have a record show this year, it's a real bumper show," Ms Suffolk said.
"We're celebrating 150 years, so everyone has come out with their goodies in supporting the show, which is great to see."
She said there were vegetable she had never seen before, with incredibly interesting displays lining the pavilion shelves.
"Knitting is making a comeback, there's a lot of knitting this year, and cooking is up, cut flowers, pot plants and corn coming out of our ears, which the cows will be loving it," Ms Suffolk said.
"All the sections are well and truly up, especially photography, I think we've got over 350 photos this year."
Nowra Show Society president James Thompson was excited to welcome everyone into the 150th Nowra Show which has shaped up to be a great event.
"We've also got the pavilion as usual as the perfect setting for a show, with plenty of entries in that this year."
Tickets for the Nowra Show are available direct through their website, or at the gate on the day.
