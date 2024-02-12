Local Government NAIDOC award nominations now being taken

Shoalhaven City Council is proud to partner with neighbouring councils Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama for the 2024 Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards.
The awards are a highly anticipated occasion in the Shoalhaven/Illawarra region bringing together respected community leaders and honoured guests.
Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, March 25.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony being held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on the evening of Saturday, July 27.
There are six award categories:
You can submit an application online at https://au.openforms.com/Form/2dc5ee1b-478e-49e5-814d-7db4257beaab
You can print off a copy of the application form and drop it off at your local council office (Shoalhaven, Kiama, Shellharbour or Wollongong) or email it to communityconnections@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au
If you would like more information about the application process - or if you would like assistance completing your application form - phone 1300 293 111 or email communityconnections@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au
