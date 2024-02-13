Local Marine Rescue units bring 229 people back to safety during January

January proved to be a busy month of local waterways, with Marine Rescue volunteers involved in 87 search and rescue missions in the Illawarra region.
As a result of the operations, that included 40 emergency responses, 229 people were safely returned to shore across the seven Illawarra units.
The busiest of the units was Jervis Bay, which was called out on 31 search and rescue missions, while Port Kembla responded to 21 call outs and Shoalhaven 17.
Further south the Batemans Bay 25 unit was involved in 25 search and rescue operations.
They were among 703 search and rescue missions completed by Marine Rescue NSW units across the state during January.
A quarter of the month's missions were emergency responses and Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell pleaded with boaters not to become a statistic with the boating season continuing until Anzac Day.
"Summer is far from over at the moment, and our message to boaters is to make sure that they don't get complacent, that they keep safety front of mind and they make the right decisions before they go boating on the state's waterways," Commissioner Barrell said.
About 10 per cent of incidents in January were for capsized or grounded vessels, which can quickly become life-threatening emergencies and Commissioner Barrell encouraged boaters to always check equipment and conditions.
"Waterways are great places to be but it is important that you check the conditions and your equipment, not once but twice, make sure that you have everything you need and that you keep safety front of mind," he said.
"What we've seen over recent weeks and months is unstable weather conditions - it may be good at one point in the day, but it suddenly changes, that is why it is important that you check the conditions.
"Whether you're boating, rock fishing, anytime you are around that coastal environment, it is really important that you continually check the weather," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 26,047 radio calls last month including 18 MAYDAYs and 11 PAN PANs while the Service's volunteers kept watch over 32,256 people on board vessels that Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF channel 16.
Commissioner Barrell said that many Marine Rescue NSW units are currently recruiting members for radio operations and vessel crew.
"We are fortunate to have so many wonderful volunteers as part of Marine Rescue NSW.
"Our volunteers are professionally trained to the highest standard and are regularly assessed so when that phone rings we have got professional personnel to go out and undertake our rescue work," Commissioner Barrell said.
