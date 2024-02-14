Desexing stray cats is the aim of a RSPCA and council partnership

People who care for a stray cat or cats can take part in a free desexing program.
RSPCA understands money can be a barrier that prevents people from desexing stray cat/cats that have come into their care which is why they linked with Shoalhaven City Council.
RSPCA NSW is currently running a free stray cat desexing program with Shoalhaven City Council for local residents.
"This program is primarily for people prepared to take on responsibility for stray cats they currently care for," Dr Gemma, RSPCA NSW's Project Manager - Keeping Cats Safe at Home and Community Veterinarian said.
For more information about the program contact the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter on 4429 3410.
Dr Gemma explains, from a RSPCA standpoint, why all cats should be desexed.
"The obvious reason is to prevent unplanned litters - cats reach sexual maturity from around four to five- months of age and they are highly fertile," she said.
"If not desexed, a female cat will quickly become pregnant if they have outdoor access or if you have un-desexed male cats at home, even if they are her father or brother."
She said female cats can produce up to three litters, usually of two to four kittens each in a year.
"If you have ever met a female cat who is 'in season', you'll also know how hard it is to keep them indoors - they are often desperate to get outside and yowl incessantly," Dr Gemma said.
Dr Gemma said essentially, cats make much better pets when they are desexed.
The RSPCA representative said desexed cats are also much less inclined to roam away from home, much less likely to spray urine, less likely to fight with other cats and less likely to contract infectious diseases including feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).
People are wrong to think that just female cats need to be desexed.
Dr Gemma said male also need to be desexed.
"Male cats are also much better pets when desexed. They are much less likely to spray urine, are less likely to get in fights, get sick, or roam away from home," she said.
"A male cat who is desexed is also likely to live much longer because they are much less prone to accidents and injury."
Once again she knows money is often the reason why people don't get their cat/cats desexed.
"From working with thousands of cat lovers across NSW over the last three years we know that a lack of education around desexing is not the problem. Rates of desexing amongst cat owners are very high," she said.
"The cost of desexing, however, can be a very strong barrier, especially for people caring for multiple cats.
"There are also many unowned "stray" cats in our communities who can have very poor welfare and can breed a lot."
Dr Gemma said the focus of the RSPCA's project has been to increase access to desexing for people who cannot afford it, and to work with people who care for the unowned "stray" cats to help get them desexed and into safe permanent homes.
The RSPCA recommends that all cats be prevented from roaming away from their owner's property to keep them safe.
"Trauma is the leading cause of death for pet cats. Two in three Australian cat owners have at some point lost a cat to a roaming-related accident - one in three to being hit by a car," Dr Gemma said.
"Because of this, a cat kept safe at home will live on average ten years longer than a cat who roams.
"The key is to make sure all the cats' needs are being met without them roaming, which can sometimes be tricky, especially for a cat who is accustomed to roaming where they please.
"However, most cats who currently roam away from home can adapt to staying safe at home with the right setup and a bit of planning."
For all the information you need to help your cat make the transition from not being able to roam free go here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.