Sacrifice remembered at National Servicemen's Day Memorial Service

Jim Scarsbrook wants the sacrifice and efforts made by the people who took part in the National Servicemen scheme to be acknowledged.
Mr Scarsbrook was the keynote speaker at yesterday's [Wednesday, February 14] National Servicemen Day Memorial Service held at Ulladulla's National Service Memorial Garden, at the rear of Kendall Cottage.
He spoke about the scheme itself and his own experiences - see a brief National Service history below.
Mr Scarsbrook was called up in the second last intake and his initial time was in the 13th National Service Training Battalions at Ingleburn and he was assigned to the 17/18 Infantry Battalion - the North Shore Regiment.
"There were many highlights for me as well as some low points," he said.
"We did regular camps and exercises, a lot in the Broken Ridge area of Singleton.
"We went out on patrols to find the enemy who were other NASHOs who wore black berets with red stars."
The local NASHO said the purpose of the training "was conditioning us to army life and following orders".
He talked about getting "an ear full" one morning because he slept in.
Mr Scarsbrook also spoke about the loss of life in the Vietnam War.
"Australia lost a lot of good men in that war, but it was the 202 National Servicemen who were killed that was the most difficult to understand," he said.
He added the NASHOs were proud to serve their country.
Mr Scarsbrook took note of the memorial he was standing near as well
"The Memorial Wall behind me was constructed by the local Shoalhaven Branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia. Construction started about 1996 and was completed in 1999," he said.
"Its main purpose was to be a permanent reminder and a thank you to the members of the Sub Branch who were called up in their early life and passed away while still members of that Sub Branch."
He said sadly their group had now closed, meaning the care of the Memorial Wall and National Service Memorial Garden fell to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch.
"The group [Shoalhaven Branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia] is getting smaller as age catches us up and we give our most heartfelt thanks to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch who have offered to assist in its [the garden and wall] maintenance."
People liked his speech and he received a hearty round of applause when his talk ended.
Between 1951 and 1972, a total of 287,000 young Australian men were called up in two separate schemes for compulsory training in the Navy, Army and Air Force.
Of them, 212 died on active service in Borneo and Vietnam.
National Service was part of Australia's defence preparedness for three decades.
National Service was a product of the post-World War Two global and regional conflicts facing Australia.
These began with the Berlin blockade by the Soviet Union in 1948, the first Arab-Israeli war the same year, Communist insurgencies in Malaya and Vietnam, Communist North Korea's invasion of South Korea in 1950, the Suez Canal crisis of 1956.
Confrontation with Indonesia in Borneo in 1963 and the Vietnam War. The threat of nuclear war hung over the entire world.
National Service was in the Australian tradition since Federation in 1901 of volunteer forces for overseas service backed up by a pool of basically trained men in the Naval Reserve, the Citizens Military Forces and the Citizens Air Force.
Source https://www.nashoaustralia.org.au/History.htm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.