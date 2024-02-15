Police say man's death Racecourse Beach is not classed as suspicious

The death of a man found near the shoreline at a local beach is not being treated as suspicious by the police.
Emergency services staff were called to Racecourse Beach, Ulladulla, following reports of a body being found near the shoreline early in the morning on Saturday February 10.
About 6.20am officers attached to the South Coast Police District arrived to find the body of a man, believed to be aged in his 60s.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of man's death.
However, the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
