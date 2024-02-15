Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police say man's death Racecourse Beach is not classed as suspicious

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 15 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say man's death Racecourse Beach is not classed as suspicious
Police say man's death Racecourse Beach is not classed as suspicious

The death of a man found near the shoreline at a local beach is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.