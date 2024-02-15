Come meet Miss Daisy - a low-maintenance type of cat

Miss Daisy is this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's featured cat.
Beautiful Daisy is six-and-a-half years of age and loves nothing more than a lap to snuggle on.
Well, maybe there is something she loves more - food.
Daisy is a chunky girl who needs to lose weight, so she's hoping to find a family who'll help her slim down.
She costs $80 and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, worm, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Meanwhile, Miss Daisy has lots of great features that would make her a perfect pet.
She is kitty litter trained, independent, quiet natured and a low-maintenance type of cat.
Go to here to learn more about adopting Miss Daisy.
