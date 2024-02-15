Mollymook veteran golfers continue to show their class

A class field of 61 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Stableford event this week [Wednesday, February 14].
Neil Best with 22 points was the event's winner while a closely contested second place went to Tony White with a score of 21 points in a four-way count-back from third-placed Tanzi Lea, and fourth-placed Graeme Sullivan.
Greg Wood, who also scored 21 points, missed out on a placing and can consider himself to be unlucky.
Nearest-to-the-pin's were awarded to Graham Sweet on the second, Neil Best on the sixth and Tanzi Lea on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 points on a countback, while the wildcard was not won, so jackpots to four balls next week [Wednesday, February 21], which will be a single Stableford.
