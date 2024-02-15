Interactive touring exhibition to tell the forgotten history of oyster reefs

A fascinating touring exhibition is coming to the Ulladulla Library and Visitor Information Centre next month.
Bidhiinja: Restoring Our Oyster Reefs tells the forgotten history of oyster reefs in NSW and the work underway to restore these important ecosystems.
It invites audiences to learn about the past, present, and future of oyster reefs in Australia and the benefits that they provide to communities and the environment.
The March 6 to May 3 event is an interactive exhibition.
Augmented Reality [AR] will allow people to bring an oyster reef to life across the exhibition.
The interactives will allow people to see what can be found in a midden, turn the wheel to see what a healthy ecosystem looks like or open the door to explore the art and design of oyster shells.
Oyster reefs were once a dominant part of our coastal seascape.
Globally, it is estimated that 85 percent of shellfish reefs have been lost - more than any other type of marine habitat.
This beautiful exhibition combines First Nations knowledge, western science, and design, including illustrations by exhibition artist and Yaegl woman Frances Belle Parker.
Bidhiinja is presented by the Australian National Maritime Museum in collaboration with NSW Department of Primary Industries [DPI] NSW Oyster Reef Restoration Project.
This collaboration is funded by the NSW Government through the Marine Estate Management Strategy, which aims to deliver a healthy coast and sea, managed for the greatest wellbeing of the community, now and into the future.
Entry to the exhibition is free.
